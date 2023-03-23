San Angelo Health Foundation grants announced

The organization has awarded $490,390 to seven San Angelo-area nonprofits.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Board Chair David Lupton announced the San Angelo Health Foundation has awarded $490,390 to seven San Angelo-area nonprofits.

According to a SAHF press release, since its inception, 237 organizations and 881 projects have benefitted from over $65 million in funding from the foundation.

The following grants aim to encompass "capacity building, rehabilitative health, philanthropy, educational institutions and community impact."

Concho Valley Community Action Agency was awarded $70,000 to hire a development and assessment director. Established in 1966, their programs serve income-eligible individuals and families in the Concho Valley. Programs offered include a weatherization program, housing assistance, utility assistance, case management, and volunteer income tax assistance.

Galilee Community Development Corp was awarded $150,000 to purchase a warehouse. Their mission is to restore affordable housing for low-to-moderate income families of the Concho Valley. Programs they operate include Helping Hands, Texas Heroes and the Jeremiah Plan.

San Angelo Area Foundation was awarded $65,000 for the San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial. The memorial features stone pillars with interactive plaques to commemorate the Buffalo Soldiers. The site will have benches and trees dedicated with memorial plates highlighting key personnel of the Buffalo Soldiers.

San Angelo Diabetes Coalition was awarded $143,230 to provide diabetic education and nutrition services to the Concho Valley. They provide several programs to educate and outreach to the community sharing strategies that focus on nutrition, physical activity and disease management.

Sight Savers America was awarded $12,160 to serve children with low vision aids. They provide high tech vision aids to children with low vision. Their mission is to identify and secure treatment for children with unmet vision and health needs. They bring low vision aids and specialists to those in need.

Texas Ramp Project was awarded $30,000 for the San Angelo Ramp Project. Their mission is to build free wheelchair ramps for low-income elderly or disabled community members through referrals from social service agencies. All ramps are built with volunteer labor following ADA guidelines.