San Angelo ISD unveils new athletics website and mobile app

Parents and fans can get info including an events calendar, news, tickets, broadcasts and more.
Credit: SAISD

San Angelo Independent School District is providing a new way sports fans can get the latest on their favorite school's sports achievements. 

The district has launched a new sports website and mobile app that includes an events calendar, news, tickets, broadcasts and more. Additionally, each middle and high school, including Glenn Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, Lone Star Middle School, Central High School and Lake View High School, have their own webpages with links specific to their campus athletic teams. 

SAISD is encouraging families to download the app for your mobile phone or tablet using the following links for iOS or Android.

