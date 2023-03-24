San Angelo man sentenced for 2022 assault

According to a district attorney press release, the groups left separately, but encountered each other in the parking lot. The defendant and his brother were in a vehicle which appeared as though it were about to leave the parking lot when the vehicle stopped. The defendant got out of his vehicle and bull-rushed the victim with an axe or a hatchet in hand. The victim’s friends intervened, but the defendant was eventually able to strike the victim in the back of the head, causing a severe laceration, which fractured the victim’s skull. The victim was rushed into emergency surgery that night and would spend approximately six months recovering from the physical injuries he sustained.