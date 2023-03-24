San Angelo man sentenced for 2022 assault

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Friday for assault with a deadly weapon.
The assault happened March 10, 2022, after Mejia and a group he was with got into a verbal altercation with another group of people at Fiddlestrings Bar & Patio.
According to a district attorney press release, the groups left separately, but encountered each other in the parking lot. The defendant and his brother were in a vehicle which appeared as though it were about to leave the parking lot when the vehicle stopped. The defendant got out of his vehicle and bull-rushed the victim with an axe or a hatchet in hand. The victim’s friends intervened, but the defendant was eventually able to strike the victim in the back of the head, causing a severe laceration, which fractured the victim’s skull. The victim was rushed into emergency surgery that night and would spend approximately six months recovering from the physical injuries he sustained.
The sentence was handed down by Judge Jay Weatherby.
The DA’s office stated that they “hope that this guilty verdict and sentence will deter other individuals from committing this type of random, potentially deadly violence."