San Angelo PD provides details on Aug. 3 shooting

Two people were injured in an Aug. 3, shooting that took place on San Angelo's north side.

According to an SAPD press release, the two victims had non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at Shannon Medical Center. Two suspects were taken into custody and were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were called to the area around W. 19th and Brown streets in reference to a shooting victim late Thursday afternoon. Officers learned that the occupants of a silver BMW began shooting at a silver Kia that was stopped at a stop sign near the intersection of W. 19th and Brown. The silver Kia was struck multiple times by gunfire and then entered into the intersection where it collided with a black Dodge Ram pickup.

The driver of the silver Kia then fled on foot into the surrounding area and the silver BMW was observed fleeing north on Brown Street.

Officers learned that one of the occupants of the silver Kia, a16-year-old female, had a gunshot wound to her arm while another, an 18-year-old male, had wounds believed to have been caused by shrapnel. Both victims were transported to Shannon Medical Center via the SAFD for treatment.

Officers quickly converged on the area and were able to locate a silver BMW near the intersection of N. Lillie and W. 24th streets. Two possible suspects were detained and both SAPD’s Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Division were called to the scene to assist.

At the conclusion of the initial investigation, Tayden Thibodeaux, 18, and Andrew Garza, 18, were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.