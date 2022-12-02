San Angelo Police apprehend kidnapping suspect

The four-year-old child was located during Cavin’s arrest and was found to be unharmed.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department received information that a kidnapping suspect, Laquita Cavin, 36, was possibly located at a local motel in the 1900 block of W. Beauregard.

According to an SAPD press release, this information was received directly from a sheriff’s office located in Michigan and it was learned that Cavin had kidnapped a four-year-old child from a supervised visit.

SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit quickly responded to the motel and were able to take Cavin into custody without further incident.

The four-year-old child was located during Cavin’s arrest and was found to be unharmed.

SAPD’s Crimes Against Children Division was notified, and they were briefed regarding the incident.

Child Protective Services (CPS) was contacted, and they arrived on scene to take possession of the child. CPS will work with the reporting agency to return the child to their family.

Cavin was transported and booked into the Tom Green County Jail for a warrant that was issued out of the reporting agency from Michigan.