San Angelo Police Department alerts public to new phone scam

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department warned the public against a phone scam Monday.

According to an SAPD press release, the scam involving unknown person claiming to be a supervisor from the police department. The scammer advises the victim that they are issuing a warrant for their arrest and is needed in court to sign documents. The incoming phone number appears to come from SAPD's non-emergency dispatch number, 325-657-4315.

SAPD is advising the public that they will never contact the public for personal information or money.