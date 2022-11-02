San Angelo Police find meth, heroin, cocaine in motel drug bust

A search warrant was executed at a local motel and detectives were able to seize over two pounds of methamphetamine, as well as heroin and cocaine.

On Tuesday, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Street Crimes Division conducted an investigation and determined that Juan Lira, 45, was in possession of narcotics.

According to an SAPD press release, a traffic stop was conducted on Lira after he was observed operating a vehicle near the intersection of West 1st Street and N. Bryant Boulevard.

Lira was taken into custody for a parole violation warrant and was found to be in possession of narcotics as well as narcotic paraphernalia.

At the conclusion of the traffic stop, a search warrant was executed at a local motel and detectives were able to seize the listed items:

Approximately 2.5lbs of methamphetamine

Approximately 14 grams of heroin

A quantity of cocaine, marijuana and Xanax.

Approximately $2,000 in cash

Lira may face additional charges as this investigation continues.