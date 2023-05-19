San Angelo police investigating "intentional damage" to railway property

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking information regarding damage to railway property belonging to Texas Pacifico that is believed to have occurred during the early morning hours of Friday.

According to an SAPD press release, the unknown suspect(s) could be facing the charge of interference with railroad property, which is a state jail felony in Texas.

The SAPD was dispatched Friday morning at around 1 a.m. to a location off of Upton Street in reference to possible criminal mischief. When officers spoke with a representative of Texas Pacifico, it was learned that there was intentional damage to a switch stand, causing one of their trains to travel down a wrong section of railway track. It was learned that approximately $2,500 worth of damage was caused when the train struck a derailing unit after traveling down the wrong section of railway track.

The train was approximately 7,000 feet long and was temporarily blocking multiple railway crossings in the Southeast part of town. SAPD units re-directed traffic at the blocked railway crossings until the train was operational and was placed back onto the correct railway track.