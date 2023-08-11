San Angelo Police investigating north side homicide

Officers located an unconscious male in the roadway with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A man was found dead on the northeast side of town during the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 7.

The San Angelo Police Department responded to the 600 block of E. 34th in reference to a shooting victim. Officers arrived on scene and located an unconscious male in the roadway with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The SAFD arrived on scene and determined that the man was dead.

SAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, Crime Scene Division, and drone team responded to the scene to assist.

After a preliminary investigation, the victim was identified as Jacob Hernandez, 19, and this incident is being investigated as a homicide.