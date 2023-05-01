San Angelo shooting investigation leads to arrest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One man is in custody after a shooting that left another man hospitalized last weekend.
The suspect, Kaya Paulhill, 21, has been taken into custody and is currently facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to Nueva Vista Apartments with reports of a shooting victim in the late afternoon hours of Friday, April 28. Officers arrived on scene and located a 33-year-old male who was observed to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid to the victim, and he was transported to Shannon Medical Center by the SAFD for his injuries.
According to an SAPD press release, officers learned that Paulhill had fled the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Charger and that he was possibly heading towards East 19th Street. Officers were able to locate Paulhill near N. Jefferson and Junius, as he was observed operating a vehicle matching the description that was given on scene. Paulhill was taken into custody and transported to Tom Green County Jail.