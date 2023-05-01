San Angelo shooting investigation leads to arrest

Officers arrived on scene and located a 33-year-old male who was observed to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One man is in custody after a shooting that left another man hospitalized last weekend.

The suspect, Kaya Paulhill, 21, has been taken into custody and is currently facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to Nueva Vista Apartments with reports of a shooting victim in the late afternoon hours of Friday, April 28. Officers arrived on scene and located a 33-year-old male who was observed to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid to the victim, and he was transported to Shannon Medical Center by the SAFD for his injuries.