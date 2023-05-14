Saturday morning fire causes damages of $20K to Abilene residence

Seven people and multiple animals were able to escape uninjured.

ABILENE, Texas — At approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residential structure located in the 1400 block of Orange St.

According to an AFD press release, an occupant of the structure called 9-1-1 after noticing smoke in the structure.

AFD crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames venting from a bedroom window. The fire was contained and extinguished but the structure sustained significant damage.

There were seven occupants in the structure and all were able to escape with no injuries.

There were also multiple dogs and cats in the structure and all were rescued and accounted for.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to the occupants.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.