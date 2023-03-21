Semitrailer rolls over on Bell Street after pulling down powerlines with raised bed

The driver, a 41-year-old man, fled the scene of the crash.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At just before 5 p.m. today, San Angelo police and fire departments responded to a wreck on Bell and Beacon streets after a raised-bed semi pulled down several electric poles before the truck's trailer rolled over onto its side.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, fled the scene of the crash.

According to Sgt. Travis Griffith, officers quickly set up a perimeter and were able to locate the subject and take him into custody.

“The crash is being investigated. At the same time this occurred, we did get a report of a stolen vehicle. It appears the vehicle was stolen at the time of the crash,” Sgt. Griffith said at the scene.