Semitrailer rolls over on Bell Street after pulling down powerlines with raised bed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At just before 5 p.m. today, San Angelo police and fire departments responded to a wreck on Bell and Beacon streets after a raised-bed semi pulled down several electric poles before the truck's trailer rolled over onto its side.
The driver, a 41-year-old man, fled the scene of the crash.
According to Sgt. Travis Griffith, officers quickly set up a perimeter and were able to locate the subject and take him into custody.
“The crash is being investigated. At the same time this occurred, we did get a report of a stolen vehicle. It appears the vehicle was stolen at the time of the crash,” Sgt. Griffith said at the scene.
Police said there were no injuries related to the crash. Charges are pending at this time.