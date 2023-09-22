Two migrants including a 3-year-old are believed to have drowned at the border, officials say

"We should be able to enforce laws if you want to come here, good, come legally."

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Two bodies have been recovered from the Rio Grande including a 3-year-old boy this week, according to the Texas Department of Pubic Safety.

Officials say it is believed the two migrants drowned while attempting to cross the border as both their bodies were found north of the floating barriers in the Eagle Pass area.

This comes as the Eagle Pass mayor declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday due to an increase of migrants crossing the border.

"Please just enforce the laws that are on the books. We're a nation of laws. That's all I ask for is that it shouldn't be like this. We should be able to enforce laws if you want to come here, good, come legally," said Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas.