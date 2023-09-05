Texas border updates: What happens when Title 42 expires tonight?

Title 42 health order expires at 10:59 p.m. After that, the U.S. will return to fully enforcing Title 8 to expel migrants arriving at the border unlawfully.

HOUSTON — The end of coronavirus restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the southern border for the last three years is just hours away from expiring.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Title 42 health order expires at 10:59 p.m. CT. After that, the U.S. will return to fully enforcing Title 8 to quickly expel migrants arriving at the border unlawfully.

Migrants hoping to gain entry into the U.S. were rushing over the U.S.-Mexico border in the waning hours before Title 42 expired fearing that stricter new policies would make it far more difficult.

Live updates on Title 42 ending

May 11, 4:13 p.m. -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner provided a statement on how the city is handling the influx of people coming from the border:

“The City of Houston is considering options to provide support, but lacks sufficient resources to meet the overwhelming needs of the migrant community.

Currently, we are waiting to see what resources the federal government will provide before determining how and if we can assist.

In the meantime, we are grateful for our nonprofit community and partners like Catholic Charities and Casa Juan Diego that are receiving a limited number of buses, but are also equally under-resourced and overwhelmed. We hope the federal government can provide the needed resources for us to create a structured plan to fully assist.”

May 11, 12:30 p.m. -- Texas Gov. Abbot tweeted that President Biden has abandoned his constitutional duty to protect America by eding Title 42.

May 10 -- Gov. Abbott bused about 50 migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris's home at the US Naval Observatory.

What is Title 42?

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the coronavirus restrictions on asylum are often referred to as Title 42, because the authority comes from Title 42 of a 1944 public health law that allows curbs on migration in the name of protecting public health.

In March 2020, the Trump administration invoked the law to cut down on border crossings as the COVID-19 pandemic got underway. Basically, Title 42 was used to override the immigration law that allows people to ask for asylum after crossing the border illegally.

The administration argued taking asylum seekers into custody at federal facilities would help spread COVID.

What does Title 42 expiring mean?

After Title 42 ends the U.S. goes back to its previous policy, Title 8. That means people who try to cross the border multiple times will be penalized, facing up to two years in prison if they have already been removed or deported from the United States.

Under Title 42, experts say there was an increase in people making multiple attempts. Now, migrants are being asked to not cross the border and instead use an app, CBP One, to apply for asylum. However, users report that the app is filled with glitches, causing lots of frustration.

What changes when Title 42 expires?

According to the VERIFY team, under Title 42, many asylum seekers were returned back to Mexico or their home country without having their case heard, the National Immigration Forum explains. Now, with its expiration, the federal government will resume regularly processing legal claims for asylum at ports of entry beginning Friday, May 12.

Asylum status is a form of protection available to people who meet the definition of a refugee, and are already in the United States or are seeking admission at a point of entry. A person seeking asylum protection must apply for it within one year of their arrival to the U.S.

The federal government will also reimpose stricter penalties for illegally crossing the border under Title 8. Those penalties can include deportation, at least a five-year ban on reentry and criminal prosecution, DHS and the State Department say.

These penalties were not enforced under Title 42, according to the National Immigration Forum.