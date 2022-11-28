Trial begins in Bexar County for Juan David Ortiz, former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in Laredo in 2018

The Webb County DA described Ortiz’s motive as a “vigilante” who was “seeking to clean up the streets” of Laredo.

SAN ANTONIO — The trial of former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz begins Monday in San Antonio. He is accused of murdering four women in Laredo in 2018.

The trial was set for Bexar County after a change of venue from Webb County and the Laredo area. Ortiz is facing four counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

Authorities called Ortiz a rogue agent and a serial killer who they say preyed on some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

Ortiz was a 10-year veteran of the Border Patrol and an intel supervisor. Webb County investigators said Ortiz targeted women who shared a similar profile. They were all shot, and their bodies were dumped in remote areas of the city.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz described Ortiz’s motive as a “vigilante,” and “seeking to clean up the streets” of Laredo by randomly targeting a community associated with drugs and prostitution.

“It’s a vulnerable community, a community that is defenseless and that has little to no credibility,” Alaniz said.

Investigators said Ortiz knew the victims. The first victim was Melissa Ramirez, 29, who was found on Sept. 3, 2018. Ten days later, the body of Claudine Luera, 42, was discovered about two miles from Ramirez’s location. Humberto “Janelle” Ortiz, 28, and Guiselda Cantu were found around the time that a fifth woman allegedly escaped from Ortiz’s custody and flagged down a Texas state trooper.