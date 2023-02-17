WATCH LIVE: Former President Donald Trump speaks in East Palestine after train derailment

Due to 'heightened security measures' and a 'significant number of street closures,' East Palestine City Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump has arrived in East Palestine as the village continues its cleanup from the train derailment that took place nearly three weeks ago.

The visit by Trump, who is running for the presidency in 2024, comes as the situation in East Palestine continues to evolve almost hourly.

Trump's first stop on his visit was at The Original Roadhouse in East Palestine, where residents lined the streets waiting for the former president's arrival.

Former President Donald Trump speaking with J.D. Vance and the mayor of #EastPalestine @wkyc pic.twitter.com/B7zMQ2P0hz — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 22, 2023

U.S. Senator JD Vance, Congressman Bill Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. were among those in East Palestine for Trump's visit on Wednesday. Vance spoke to the media about what it means to have Trump visit East Palestine.

. @JDVance1 spoke about what it means for former President Donald Trump to visit #EastPalestine @wkyc pic.twitter.com/P6yLO5WhPv — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 22, 2023

A video of Trump arriving in East Palestine can be viewed below:

Earlier in the week, the East Palestine City School District announced that schools will be closed on Wednesday due to "heightened security measures" and "significant number of street closures."

The train wreck occurred on Feb. 3, when the 150-car Norfolk Southern freight train came off the tracks and caught fire. Due to the potential for an explosion, officials evacuated everyone within a one-mile radius and conducted a "controlled release" of hazardous chemicals. Although residents were cleared to return home just days following the release, there continue to be health and safety concerns.

On Friday Gov. Mike DeWine assured residents that no contamination in the air has been found, while also emphasizing that municipal water is safe to drink in East Palestine. The governor also announced that a chemical plume in the Ohio River has since completely dissipated.

Meanwhile, federal health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) will arrive in the area on Saturday to begin assessing the health of residents. In addition to the federal response, the Ohio Department of Health will set up a medical clinic in East Palestine next week to engage with residents, answer questions, evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise.

Working with the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio EPA, and U.S. EPA, HHS teams will begin seeing patients early next week. Teams will include national experts on the impacts of chemical exposure.