Death of Atatiana Jefferson: Former officer Aaron Dean sentenced to 11 years, 10 months, 12 days following manslaughter conviction

Dean opted to have sentencing come from the jury, instead of Judge George Gallagher.

FORT WORTH, Texas — After a day of character testimony and more than 13 hours of deliberation, a Tarrant County jury has sentenced former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days.

Dean was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The jury heard from several witnesses from both the prosecution and defense. After more than 13 hours of deliberating, the jury returned with a sentence Tuesday.

Victim impact statements were delivered following the sentencing, including statements from Jefferson's Ashley Carr, who also delivered the statement from her sister Amber Carr.

In Amber Carr's statement, she said Jefferson was her shoulder ot lean on and that she depended on her.

"She was my inspiration, even when she really didn't have the time to help, she seemed to make a way to do so," Amber Carr's statement read. "She was so hilarious. She joked all the time until our bellies hurt."

Amber Carr's statement also said that no amount of sentencing would make her feel like she received some amount of justice.

"Atatiana should still be here," the statement continued. "Dean had no remorse, you could tell by his demeanor. The only difference was when the verdict was read, when he looked shocked."

Amber Carr's statement concluded that she and her family still see Jefferson's death as murder and that Dean came out to do as much.

Ashley Carr called her sister amazing and said her heart breaks knowing her family and the world lost a beautiful ray of sunshine.

"My sister did not do anything wrong," Ashley Carr said. "She was in her home, which should have been the safest place for her to be and yet t turned out to be the most dangerous. She was murdered, and as her big sister, I live every day with the pain that I could not do my job and protect her."

Ashley Carr said she used to feel jealousy toward Aaron Dean, who still got to see his family prior to the verdict, but now she just feels pity.

"I have loathed the idea of you with your family during the holiday seasons," she said. "Today, I have just arrived at pity -- not because of the punishment you received. I pity your ignorance. You do not know enough to be ashamed, you're not self-aware enough to understand your responsibilities for this evil act."

Ashely Carr concluded by saying she hopes Dean spends the rest of his life thinking of this moment, and that his service as an officer is a permanent stain on the City of Fort Worth.

"Your only legacy in this life will be the unrepentant murder of my sister," she concluded. "That will be the punishment you will truly have to face."

In closing arguments Monday, prosecutors told the jury not to forget the victim, Jefferson, when deciding if Dean should go to prison or get probation for killing her.

"You are judging him for what he did. You are holding him accountable for the choices he made and now you do have to ask yourself what is Atatiana's life work," said Prosecutor Dale Smith.

Smith also became emotional describing Jefferson's last moments in front of the jury.

"When Atatiana was taking her last breaths on the floor in front of her nephew gasping for air... struggling to live and he [Dean] stood over her and he provided no aid -- not attempting to do anything," said Smith.

Defense attorneys say Dean was acting in self-defense because he saw Jefferson with a gun pointed at him.

“There’s nothing to gain by sending this man to the penitentiary,” said defense attorney Bob Gill.

Gill pushed the jury for probation during his closing arguments and at one point had Dean stand up.

”Ladies and gentlemen this is Aaron Dean. This is the man you will pass judgement on in a few minutes," Gill said. “He’s a good man, he’s a very good... We’re asking that you take into consideration all of those good qualities that you heard about him.”

Trial and sentencing recap

The sentencing phase for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean began Friday morning after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty of manslaughter Thursday afternoon.

Dean was taken into custody and transported to a Tarrant County jail following the reading of the verdict.

As a result of the verdict, Dean faced two to 20 years in prison.

If the jury had sentenced Dean to 10 years or less and recommended that it be probated, Judge Gallagher would have to grant it.

If the sentence was more than 10 years, Dean couldn't get probations and he couldn't get an appeal bond, according to WFAA investigative reporter Tanya Eiserer.

The murder trial began on Monday, Dec. 5.

The verdict was reached after five days of testimony and more than 13 hours of deliberation.