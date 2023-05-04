New body camera, audio recording sheds more light on Kohberger apartment search

According to video obtained by KTVB, during Bryan Kohberger's apartment search, officers ask for an additional warrant for a storage space in a separate building.

PULLMAN, Wash. — According to video obtained through a public records request by KTVB, during the search of suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Wash., police call to ask a judge for another search warrant for his storage space, which was located in a separate building.

Kohberger is the man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022 in Moscow, Idaho.

"The storage door is not locked, and the door is slightly ajar," Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels said in a phone call to Whitman County Judge Gary Libey. "I believe the storage unit or closet was likely used by Kohberger to store the items, and likely accessed between the time of the murders and his travel to Pennsylvania where he was later arrested."

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on December, 30 2022 around 1:30 a.m.. local time. Washington State University Police searched his apartment, located in Steptoe Village Apartments, which are a part of WSU's housing program, in the morning on the same day. During the search, police say they found a lock and key for a storage unit in the complex and learned that there were storage units that residents could rent for the apartments located in a different building in the same complex.

When police went to look at the storage space, they say the door was slightly ajar, police suspected they could find more evidence inside and called for the warrant.

"It is also believed the storage closet could contain, or contains, certain trace evidence... blood or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells or items with blood or other bodily or human tissue or skin cells on the items. [Also] trace evidence, including DNA from blood or skin cells or other source, footprints, fingerprints, hair, whether human or animal or dog," Daniel said in the call to the judge.

Judge Gary Libey said that the court found there to be probable cause and issued the warrant.

During the search of Kohberger's apartment and storage unit police had also found the following list of evidence:

One nitrate type black glove

One Walmart receipt with a Dickies tag

Two Marshalls receipts

Dust container from a vacuum

Eight possible hair strands

One Amazon Fire TV Stick with a cord/plug

One possible animal hair strand, four other possible hair strands

One computer tower

One collection of a dark red spot, collected without testing

Two cuttings from an uncased pillow with reddish brown stains, one stain tested

Top and bottom of a mattress cover with multiple stains

Kohberger is suspected of killing Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, their bodies were found on November 13, 2022.

