Friend of Lori Vallow Daybell testifies: Live trial updates day 9

The prosecution is now in its fourth day of presenting witnesses in the murder and conspiracy case.

BOISE, Idaho — Warning: This story may contain graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

Counting jury selection that began April 3 and wrapped up April 7, the trial of Lori Vallow, aka Lori Vallow Daybell, is in its ninth day. Court adjourned early Wednesday due to a death in the family of a lead prosecutor, who is back at the courthouse today.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but KTVB investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan is there, bringing updates below:

11:33 a.m.: Defense asks for the state's key witness, Melanie Gibb, to have her testimony completely stricken from the record because she met with prosecutors on Zoom last month to go over her testimony.

The state says this is normal and no new information was released. Judge Steven Boyce denies the motion, and John Thomas, Vallow's attorney, continues cross examination.

He asks Gibb, "When you went over your testimony with Blake, were you as forgetful as you were today?”

“Yes," she replies.

10:58 a.m.: The night JJ was last seen, Melanie Gibb was staying at Lori Vallow's home with her and Chad Daybell. Gibb said she woke up to speak to Vallow and went to her door, but it was locked. Gibb was staying in both Tylee and JJ's room at the time, but neither child were there at that point, Gibb said.

Gibb asked Vallow if she knew Tammy Daybell died. Vallow said she knew about it through other people.

Gibb asked what happened. She said Lori told her Tammy Daybell had a "dark entity in her and (Chad and Lori) had to do what they could to get that spirit out of her."

10:20 a.m.: During audio recording between Melanie Gibb and Lori Vallow from Dec. 9, 2019, Chad Daybell gets on the phone and says Tammy was getting weaker and her heart was failing. The officer yesterday told the jury that Tammy Daybell was in perfect health. "All these conspiracy theories make me sick to my stomach," Chad Daybell says on the phone.

Vallow and Gibb are arguing about scriptures. Gibb said Vallow has been deceived. Vallow says God has her back. Gibb said if God had her back, JJ wouldn't be missing.

Vallow tells Gibb she knows where JJ is, and that he is "safe and happy."

Gibb says Vallow's behavior is not Christ-like. Vallow replies on the phone, "My salvation is not in trouble."

Gibb says she has a gut feeling something doesn't feel right. Vallow later tells her, "Well I'm sorry you feel that way."

While we are listening to this recording, Lori has her head turned away and her hand beside her face.

Lori tells Melanie on the phone that she knows where JJ is and "he is happy and safe." — Alexandra Duggan (Alex) (@dugganreports) April 13, 2023

10:02 a.m.: We are about to listen to the audio recording between Melanie Gibb and Lori Vallow in December.

Earlier, Gibb said Lori told her Charles Vallow hadn't died yet "because Satan interfered with the plan." Lori told Gibb once her and Chad's spouses passed away, she and Chad could be together. Gibb said Lori told her the "dark" people — those possessed by an evil spirit — were Charles Vallow, Brandon Boudreaux, Adam Cox, Lori's dad, Tylee, Kay Woodcock, and then JJ.

Gibb said Lori told her JJ Vallow was possessed by an evil spirit in September 2019, which is the month the children disappeared. Gibb indicated Lori had multiple phones, and one phone solely to communicate with Chad Daybell. Gibb said she traveled to visit Lori in Rexburg in mid-September 2019. Lori told Gibb that "Tylee was at BYU" and she had "moved her into the dorms with some female friends."

Gibb testifies that Lori later told her that JJ had an evil spirit in him because Chad told her about it. Melanie Gibb was with Lori when JJ was last seen on Sept. 22, 2019. Alex Cox was carrying the boy upstairs. Gibb said she did not see JJ the next day. Gibb testifies that Lori told Gibb to "just take random pictures of kids at the movie theater" in order to lie to police about where JJ was. Gibb thought JJ was with Kay Woodcock, but Kay was the one who requested the welfare check. "I felt very weird and uncomfortable," Gibb said.

9:07 a.m.: Gibb is talking about how Lori and Chad Daybell believed they were the leaders of the 144,000 — a group referenced in scripture that would be here during the return of Christ and do multiple missions. Within weeks of meeting Chad, Lori began talking about this, Gibb said.

8:56 a.m.: Gibb is recalling how Lori and Chad met at the religious conference in Utah: "Very friendly to each other, talking a lot... There was attraction in the beginning." Gibb said Lori indicated she and Chad discussed marriage in past lives. "She shared with me what he told her, that they had been married another time period."

8:41 a.m.: Melanie Gibb is the state's first witness today. Lindsey Blake is on direct. Gibb says Tylee seemed "upset" at Lori most of the time. Their relationship was tense. Gibb said Lori seemed to care a lot about JJ, but as time went on, the connection wasn't as strong. "Lori was distracted a lot," Gibb said.

8:39 a.m.: Prosecutor Lindsey Blake is here. She had a death in the family yesterday. Most people have also seen Melanie Gibb (Lori's friend) in the building. Lori told police that JJ was with Gibb when police came looking for him. She also testified at Chad Daybell's preliminary hearing.

Back again at the #LoriVallowDaybellTrial #LoriVallowTrial — Lori is wearing a tan blouse from my view.



She was whispering to Jim Archibald. — Alexandra Duggan (Alex) (@dugganreports) April 13, 2023

