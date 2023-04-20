Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Live updates

Five witnesses have already been called Thursday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Week two of testimony in the Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell trial, continues Thursday morning.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but KTVB investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan is there:

2:35 p.m.: Stubbs said during the questioning of Lori Vallow at her home, "not only were we dealing with a situation where one of these individuals was involved in an attempted shooting in Arizona" but some statements made "were evasive."

"Lying heightened our awareness of our own safety," Stubbs said.

"Lori said her brother was there. I found it odd that he was talked to just minutes earlier... and he wouldn't join the conversation. At the top of the stairs I could see movement... At that time I was concerned for safety because what if someone were to come down and try and surprise us," Stubbs said.

2:21 p.m.: Gallery is watching recorded footage dated Nov. 26, 2019 from Stubbs' body camera he was wearing when he was conducting the welfare check of JJ Vallow at Lori Vallow's home.

Lori Vallow answers the door in the video.

"This is a big mess, I just talked to the guy on the phone," she says. "He wanted to check on JJ."

The police ask where JJ Vallow is. Lori Vallow says he is with her friend Melanie in Arizona. Police tell her this entire situation is "weird."

"It is very weird," Lori Vallow says. "I've had to move around a lot."

She is laughing and joking with police.

"My husband... we raised all these kids together. He switched his life insurance policy to his sister... We got nothing," Lori Vallow tells police. She says Kay Woodcock is harassing her and that is why she doesn't want to tell people where she is.

"I look like a suspect but I'm a good person," she says. She also tells police Tylee Ryan is at BYU Idaho.

"I just don't tell people where I am, ever," Lori Vallow says. "It's just a mess... Constantly causing me trouble."

Police talk between each other in front of Lori Vallow.

"Chad Daybell? Isn't that the guy whose wife passed away recently?...It sounds familiar," one officer says. Lori Vallow doesn't respond to this. She later says that he has kids and Chad Daybell is friends with her brother Alex Cox.

The video ends. Stubbs said the interaction stood out to him because "when we addressed Chad Daybell, she referred to Chad as her brother's friend," he said. "However at this time, I had seen them affectionate together... We also knew they were married."

2:13 p.m.: Stubbs was asked to do the welfare check on JJ Vallow on Nov. 26, 2019, which was requested by Kay Woodcock, as she had not heard from her grandson in a long period of time.

1:41 p.m.: Det. David Stubbs with the Rexburg Police Department has taken the stand. He got involved in the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell case due to the attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux in Arizona revolving around a gray Jeep that was later located by police. That Jeep was seized as evidence in the parking lot of Vallow's complex. No one reported the car as missing, Stubbs said, or answered any phone calls about it.

Police were doing surveillance on Vallow and Daybell. Stubbs followed the two in a blue car to Idaho Falls on Nov. 1, 2019, where the couple made a stop at Hobby Lobby along the way. The jury is shown a surveillance photo of Vallow and Daybell holding hands, walking into the store.

"They were holding hands... Lori was placing her hand on his shoulder," Stubbs said.

This was four days before the two got married on a beach in Hawaii.

1:17 p.m.: Dean was tasked with reviewing disks that belonged to Seth Daybell, Chad Daybell's son.

He said he found a folder on the disk and clicked on it to open up a software program, which led him to a report, he said. "It was clear to me I was reviewing a device belonging to Tammy Daybell."

This included messages and data stored on her phone. Dean began reviewing all of the correspondence Tammy Daybell had with her family and friends.

Evidence that Dean reviewed as part of the investigation is presented, showing that Chad Daybell texted his wife Tammy Daybell on Sept. 9, 2019 at 11:53 a.m.

This is the same day Tylee Ryan is believed to have been killed. She was last seen at Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019.

Chad Daybell texts his wife: "Well, I’ve had an interesting morning! I felt I should burn all of the limb debris by the fire pit before it got too soaked by the coming storms. While I did so, I spotted a big raccoon along the fence. I hurried and got my gun, and he was still walking along. I got close enough that one shot did the trick. He is now in our pet cemetery. Fun times!”

Chad Daybell then says he is going to shower and go to BYU Idaho to write. Tammy Daybell later replies, "Good for you."

Tylee Ryan's burned remains were later found in that same pet cemetery.

1:15 p.m.: Benjamin Dean, an intelligence analyst with the FBI's Salt Lake City office, has taken the stand. His role is to analyze trends and patterns of evidence within electronic devices.

When he got involved with the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell case, his first role was to review tips that were sent in about the missing children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, being seen in Yellowstone in early September.

In late May of 2020, he began reviewing data collected from Daybell's property.

1:05 p.m.: Det. Thomas Mattingly with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office has taken the stand.

Mattingly, along with the FBI, took evidence from the first search of Chad Daybell's property in January of 2020 to a computer forensic lab.

The defense and prosecution let Mattingly go for the day, but he is still subject to testify again.

1:00 p.m.: "The case is moving much more quickly than we thought," state prosecutors say. There will be no trial held Friday, April 21. This does not extend the length of the trial.

11:26 a.m.: Jim Archibald is cross-examining Warwick now -- he is asking Warwick about visions he's had regarding "China invading the United States."

Warwick said he has had these visions, but he's also had nightmares.

"The visions came from angels," Warwick said. The nightmares came from "a lot of fear, a lot of darkness."

11:09 a.m.: Warwick participated in a podcast with Lori Vallow and Melanie Gibb on Sept. 22, 2019, when JJ Vallow was last seen.

Warwick was told Alex Cox was watching JJ Vallow at his apartment. At 10:30 p.m. that night, Warwick saw Cox walk in the house with JJ Vallow.

"He was carrying him, he was asleep and his head was on Alex's shoulder," Warwick said. Cox then carried JJ Vallow upstairs.

"JJ was sleeping in Lori's room. I was staying in JJ's room," Warwick said. "In the early hours of the morning, I had one of the worst nightmares of my life."

Gibb came to help Warwick when he was having the nightmare because she had heard him yelling in his sleep. Warwick said Gibb told him, "I'm gonna go get Lori, and I'll see if Chad can give you a blessing."

Warwick said Gibb came back and couldn't find anyone. He said on the stand he heard the door open and close multiple times throughout the night.

The next morning on Sept. 23, 2019, Warwick said he didn't see JJ Vallow.

"We went downstairs to say goodbye, Lori was there. She said JJ had an episode and he climbed up on the cabinets and the fridge..He knocked down a picture of Christ... She said she couldn't control him. She said she called Alex to come and get him," Warwick said. No damage was consistent with what Lori Vallow was telling him JJ Vallow had done, he told the jury.

10:58 a.m.: Warwick said Chad Daybell told him Tammy Daybell's "time was coming up" and that she would die before he turned 50. Warwick said he knew Daybell and Vallow planned to get married.

10:52 a.m.: When Warwick met his wife in August of 2019, it was at a get-together in Arizona with Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, Melani Pawlowski, Zulema Pastenes and others. Warwick said this was the first time he met Daybell in person. The two had spoken on the phone before about writing a book.

Gibb and Lori Vallow wanted to do a podcast when Lori Vallow lived in Rexburg, so Warwick went to visit Gibb around Sept. 22, 2019 -- the day JJ Vallow was last seen.

Warwick arrived at Lori Vallow's home in Rexburg. He stayed at her home with Gibb over that weekend. Alex Cox and JJ Vallow were also at the home when he arrived.

Warwick said he sat down next to JJ Vallow "to include him, to talk to him." He never saw Tylee Ryan there.

"I was told she was attending a Rexburg college and she wanted to be independent," Warwick said.

10:41 a.m.: The judge issues a sanction permitting the defense to bring up Warwick's defiance of the exclusionary order in cross examination, so the jury can reflect on his credibility as a witness.

10:18 a.m.: David Warwick, the husband of Lori Vallow's friend Melanie Gibb, has taken the stand. He was one of the last people to see JJ Vallow alive.

He told the court he listened to the first 45 minutes of his wife's testimony in this case to check on her well-being. This is in violation of the exclusionary rule in this case, which orders witnesses to refrain from listening to others' testimony.

9:45 a.m.: Wynn Hill, the dean of students at BYU Idaho, is now on the stand.

Police asked him to check for any enrollment records of Tylee Ryan, Tylee Cox or Tylee Vallow, as Lori Vallow had told people that her daughter was off at college at BYU Idaho.

There were no records of her ever being enrolled at BYU Idaho, and no records indicating she had ever applied, Hill said.

9:32 a.m.: Josh Wilson, the principal of Kennedy Elementary in Rexburg, is on the stand. JJ Vallow was a student there.

He was enrolled beginning Sept. 3, 2019.

The last time he was present at school was Sept. 20, 2019.

Wilson said Lori Vallow emailed the school on Sept. 24, 2019, saying she was removing JJ Vallow from school and sending him to Louisiana to be with his grandparents.

Wilson called Lori Vallow and told her that once her son was enrolled in school, Kennedy Elementary would be happy to send over his education records.

She told him that they were homeschooling JJ Vallow instead. After that point, no other school requested his records.

JJ Vallow was last seen Sept. 22, 2019.

9:15 a.m.: Sydney Schenk is called to the stand. She used to live in Rexburg while she was going to BYU Idaho in 2019, and was seeking a babysitting job. Lori Vallow had replied to her online listing for childcare for her son, JJ Vallow.

"She said her husband had just died of a heart attack, and JJ was having a hard time with what happened," Schenk said. "She said she had a daughter that lives in Rexburg, but she was in college."

Lori Vallow hired Schenk to watch JJ Vallow. Schenk said the first time she watched him on Sept. 19, 2019, JJ Vallow got angry because his friend didn't want to play anymore. He threw some things in the house and ran upstairs and hid.

"When (Lori) got home, he was still upset," Schenk said. JJ Vallow was last seen three days later.

Schenk said she expected to watch him again full-time.

A few days later, Schenk texted Lori Vallow asking when she could watch JJ Vallow again. She texted Schenk that "JJ would be going to his grandparents for a month."

A month later, Schenk reached out again. Lori Vallow never responded, she said. Schenk never saw JJ Vallow after that.

8:55 a.m.: Chandler Police Sergeant Nathan Moffat is called to the stand. He responded to the shooting of Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow's estranged husband, on July 11, 2019. Alex Cox, Lori Vallow's brother, shot Charles Vallow in what he said was self defense.

Moffat interviewed Cox back at the police station. Moffat said Cox indicated he intervened in a fight between Lori Vallow and Charles Vallow that morning.

Moffat said Cox told him Tylee Ryan grabbed a bat to also intervene in the argument, and Charles Vallow grabbed it from her. Cox said he was hit in the head with the bat, went back to his room to get his gun, told Charles Vallow to drop the bat, he came at Cox and then Cox shot him.

Detective Cassandra Ynclan testified yesterday that Lori Vallow told her Cox was asked to spend the night "to protect" her from Charles Vallow.

"I asked Alex if he had been there to protect Lori from Charles and he said no," Moffat said.

Moffat said when observing the scene of Charles Vallow, the way the bullet exited his body was consistent with him being on the floor when he was shot. It was not matching up with what Cox told police that day.

Moffat was also the one who drove Cox, Lori Vallow and Tylee Ryan back to the house.

"The ride back... It was very lighthearted. Conversational," Moffat said.

Charles Vallow had a $1 million life insurance policy, and Moffat said he noticed the beneficiary had been changed shortly before the shooting to Kay Woodcock, JJ Vallow's grandmother. Lori Vallow tried to file for the life insurance, but it was never paid out, Moffat said.

Watch more Lori Vallow Trial: