Moscow Police are still keeping information on homicide suspect close to the vest

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department shared little information Friday on how they reached their suspect in the four University of Idaho murders -- Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, from Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say they believe Kohberger was the one who killed Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves on Nov. 13 in an off-campus home on 1122 King Street. Kohberger was taken into custody early Friday from a PA neighborhood, Indian Mountain Lakes, and booked into the Monroe County Correctional Facility after Pennsylvania State Police said they were working with Moscow on a 'fugitive from justice' warrant.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in a news conference Friday that Kohberger will be charged with four counts of murder as well as one count of burglary.

Kohberger is a teacher's assistant and graduate student in the criminology program at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, only a 15-20 minute drive from Moscow.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Kohberger was arrested based on an active warrant for the murders of the victims. However, Fry could not say how they found Kohberger, what the motive was or his connection to the victims.

That information is still part of the investigation, Fry said, in order to protect the ability to prosecute Kohberger.

Police were previously looking for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with unknown license plates. In the news conference, Fry said that they have "located an Elantra."

Because Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania, he still needs to be extradited to Idaho. He is currently awaiting a hearing on the extradition, which will take place Jan. 3 in a Monroe County court. Kohberger can either waive the extradition and come back to Idaho, or police will have to force him through legal proceedings -- which is why it could be a lengthy process, Thompson said in the news conference.

Thompson also stated the criminal complaint filed in Latah County charges Kohberger with four counts of first-degree murder, as well as a felony count of burglary "with the intent to commit the crime of murder."

Kohberger is being held without bond.

Thompson also encourages those who knew Kohberger to contact the Moscow tipline with any information. Police are still processing leads and tips within the case.

"Report anything you know about him to help investigators... help us understand fully everything there is to know... what happened, and why," Thompson said.

University of Idaho President Scott Green said at the news conference that they "never lost faith" the case would be solved.

"This crime has nevertheless left a mark," Green said. "While we can not bring back Maddie, Kaylee, Xana and Ethan, we can thoughtfully and purposefully carry their legacy forward in what we do."

Watch more coverage of this story: