Watch live: FEMA, EPA host town hall event in East Palestine nearly 4 weeks after train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — As national attention continues swirling around the Ohio train derailment in East Palestine, the Federal Emergency Management Agency -- also known as FEMA -- is hosting a town hall event this evening at East Palestine High School.

The train derailment, which happened back on Feb. 3, also resulted in a controlled release of chemicals amid explosion concerns involving some of the impacted rail cars.

Late last week, President Biden ordered federal teams from FEMA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to conduct door-to-door visits at homes throughout the East Palestine community to check on residents and their needs amid ongoing health concerns.

A White House officials said those teams had reached about 350 households by the end of the weekend.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), meanwhile, released their preliminary report regarding the derailment investigation last week, which you can read in full HERE.

"This was 100% preventable," NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters during a Thursday press conference. "We call things accidents; there is no accident. Every single event that we investigate is preventable."

There have also been several high-profile visits to the East Palestine community in recent days, including stops by former President Trump, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and activist Erin Brockovich.

