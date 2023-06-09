LIVE UPDATES: Witness details Paxton affair confession, alleged connection to Nate Paul

Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remains on trial in his impeachment. Track the latest updates here.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remains on trial in his impeachment after the proceedings got underway Tuesday in the Senate chambers at the Texas State Capitol.

Paxton's team had filed motions to dismiss some and all of the articles of impeachment against him, but all of the motions failed, including a 24-6 vote against the motion to dismiss all of the articles.

Paxton then pleaded not guilty, and opening statements began, followed by the first witness, Paxton's former top assistant, taking the stand. Jeff Mateer testified until court adjourned for the day. Mateer was set to resume testifying when the trial began again Wednesday.

We're tracking the latest updates from the trial here. You can also watch the trial in its entirety, plus our analysis during breaks, in the video player above, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Witness details affair confession

Jeff Mateer, the former first assistant attorney general under Paxton who resumed his testimony Wednesday, detailed a meeting Paxton and his wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, allegedly had with top staffers about Ken Paxton's affair.

Mateer said Paxton revealed that he had been involved in an extramarital affair. He asked his staffers, both from the Office of Attorney General and his campaign, for forgiveness.

Mateer said Paxton "repented" and that his staff "moved on with the expectation that he had made a mistake and we were moving on from it."

Mateer said he later learned that the woman Paxton was having an affair with had been hired by Nate Paul. Why was this important to Mateer?

"Because it answered the question, why was he engaging in all these activities on behalf of Mr. Paul?" Mateer said. "It seemed to me he was under undue influence. At times I thought, is he being blackmailed? This was so unlike what I experienced with him for four years. And this was part of it."

Mateer resigned shortly after learning about the affair and Nate Paul's connection to Paxton's alleged mistress.

"By that time, I had concluded that Mr. Paxton was engaged in conduct that was immoral, unethical, and I had good faith belief it was illegal," Mateer said.

High-profile attorneys trade jabs

Aside from the high-stake trial itself, viewers this week are getting a look at a few of the more high-powered attorneys in Texas: Rusty Hardin and Dick DeGuerin for the House's impeachment case and Tony Buzbee and Dan Cogdell representing Paxton.

The two sides make up some of the most experienced trial lawyers in the state, and they've already shown they're not afraid to trade jabs.

During witness testimony Wednesday, Hardin was questioning witness Jeff Mateer about Ken Paxton signing a document to hire a special counsel to investigate something related to Nate Paul.

Buzbee didn't think Mateer answered the question about whether Paxton signing a document would be legal or not.

Hardin apparently took offense to Buzbee's interjection.

"I've made it this far in my life without advice from Mr. Buzbee," Hardin said. "I'm gonna try to make it the rest of my life. I'll ask my questions, and if he objects, that's fine."

Hardin then continued with his line of questioning.

Watch the exchange:

Paxton attorneys withdraw objection

After a delay Wednesday, Ken Paxton's attorney, Tony Buzbee, announced that he was withdrawing their objection over privileged information being shared during testimony. This dispute put the trial on hold Tuesday afternoon, as the two sides worked through what should or shouldn't be allowed.

Instead, Buzbee decided to withdraw the objection entirely, saying Paxton has nothing to hide. Buzbee did say he planned to object to anything that might be considered hearsay. But the overall objection on privileged information, which would have had to be argued in the trial, was being withdrawn.

The morning proceedings delayed testimony until around 10 a.m., when Jeff Mateer, Paxton's former top assistant, took the stand again.

Quieter day at the Capitol

While Tuesday's trial opening saw long lines and big crowds aiming to get a ticket to the trial, Wednesday morning was a much more muted scene. WFAA reporter Chris Sadeghi shared this update, pointing out the differences between Tuesday and Wednesday:

Yesterday compared to today at the #KenPaxton trial ticket lines.



Still plenty of media lining up, but the staircase for the public tickets is empty. Seems, like Paxton himself, a lot of people no longer want to attend. pic.twitter.com/k9KReWo6fR — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) September 6, 2023

Day 1 recap

The day began with the senators getting sworn in, followed by votes on pre-trial motions, which included Paxton's attempts to get all of the articles of impeachment dismissed.

It didn't work, as all of the votes went against Paxton's motions, including a 24-6 vote against dismissing all articles of impeachments.

Paxton then had the opportunity to plead not guilty on the charges, which he did, via his attorney Tony Buzbee.

The two sides broke for lunch, but Paxton was apparently done for the day -- he didn't return to the trial after the break, which was allowed by the trial rules.

Both sides then delivered opening statements and called one witness, Jeff Mateer. Mateer's testimony was still ongoing when the two sides had to meet with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick over privileged information admitted in court.

And that's where things left off for the day, as Patrick decided to adjourn for the day to get the privileged information sorted out.

Watch the full opening statement from Rep. Andrew Murr, who is leading the prosecution against Paxton: