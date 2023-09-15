LIVE UPDATES: Ken Paxton 'gave the keys to the office,' prosecution says in closing argument

Track all of the updates from closing arguments and deliberations here.

AUSTIN, Texas — Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial has reached its final stages.

Both sides will deliver closing arguments in the trial on Friday morning, and then 30 Texas senators will begin deliberating the fate of Paxton, who's on trial for 16 articles of impeachment.

Paxton is accused of a range of allegations, including disregard of duty and bribery involving Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer who is a Paxton donor and friend.

Over the course of the two-week trial, senators heard from several whistleblower employees who were fired after raising concerns of Paxton's involvement with Paul. A special prosecutor hired by Paxton to allegedly investigate on Paul's behalf also took the stand, along with current Paxton employees who testified for his defense.

The testimony wrapped Thursday evening, when Paxton's attorneys rested their case.

Track all of the updates from closing arguments and deliberations below, and watch our live coverage of the trial here:

Buzbee attacks prosecution's case as political, takes a jab at Bush family

Paxton lawyer Tony Buzbee harped on the political nature of the case, saying the House impeachment managers didn't bring any evidence against him.

"I would suggest to you this is a political witch hunt," Buzbee said. "This trial has ben displayed for the country to see a partisan fight within the Republican party. There is a battle for power. Because there's no doubt these folks did not prove a case. They didn't prove anything other than they don't like Ken Paxton."

Buzbee then attacked the Bush family, noting that Paxton beat George P. Bush in the Republican primary last year.

"The Bush era in Texas ends today," Buzbee said. "We thought it had ended in the primary when Paxton beat George P. Bush. Well, now we had an impeachment trial. It ends today. They can go back to Maine. This is Texas."

As Buzbee delivered his closing argument, he stood next to a giant photo of Rusty Hardin, the lawyer for the prosecution. On the picture was a quote: "10-times worse," an apparent reference to Buzbee saying the prosecution claimed the evidence in trial would be "10 times worse" than what the public knew.

Buzbee said, in fact, the evidence wasn't worse and wasn't evidence at all.

Buzbee's closing interrupted by technical problems

It wouldn't be the impeachment trial without one last reference to the phrase "there are no coincidences in Austin."

Paxton lawyer Tony Buzbee delivered the line one more time, mostly in jest, as the Powerpoint connection went down as Buzbee took the lectern to deliver his closing arguments.

Buzbee got a few minutes into his argument but then had to pause because the Powerpoint he was referencing was not working.

"There are no coincidences in Austin," Buzbee said to the crowd with a laugh.

Prosecution: Paxton 'gave the keys to the office'

Rep. Andrew Murr, the Texas House Impeachment Manager who delivered the beginning of the closing argument for the prosecution Friday, described Paxton as giving "the keys to the office" to Nate Paul, and ultimately only doing so to serve himself.

Murr said Paxton's attorneys have "blindly ignored the fact that he has ultimately ended up serving one person: Himself."

Murr said Paxton had built an "exceptional" leadership team in Jeff Mateer and other top staffers. But Paxton's "desire to deliver results for Nate Paul eventually tore the office apart."

"He repeatedly demanded that his top deputies act as Nate Paul's personal lawyers," Murr said. "He gave the keys to the office."

Patrick outlines jury instructions, reads all articles of impeachment

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick opened the proceedings Friday morning by thanking his staff for their work and help over the last two weeks, and over the summer, as his office prepared to hold the trial.

Patrick then began reading jury instructions for the 30 senators who will decide Paxton's fate. Patrick said the senators will deliberate in private, and then the public and media will be notified, at least 30 minutes in advance, before the senators will return to vote.

Patrick then read all 16 articles of impeachment that the senators are considering against Paxton -- any one of them will result in Paxton being removed from office.

The articles that senators are considering include dereliction of duty, constitutional bribery and misuse of power.

Paxton present for closing arguments

Paxton was present for closing arguments when the proceedings began Friday morning. He has not attended the trial since the first morning, when opening statements were delivered. But he was there Friday, according to our reporters inside the Senate chambers.

Paxton was wearing a gray suit with a white shirt and pink tie as he sat next to his lead attorney, Tony Buzbee.

Day 8 recap

Paxton's defense rests, closing arguments scheduled

At 5:35 p.m., Paxton lawyer Tony Buzbee announced that the defense has rested their case. The two sides then began conferencing with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who after about 45 minutes announced that closing arguments would begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

Each side will get one hour for closing arguments.

The trial rules also allowed for time for rebuttals, but Patrick did not announce any plans for a rebuttal.

Paxton deputy says state should still pay whistleblower settlement

Grant Dorfman, the current deputy first assistant attorney general under Paxton, testified Thursday about why the office settled for $3.3. million with four whistleblowers and said the state should be the one to pay it.

The fired whistleblowers -- former staffers who raised concerns about Paxton's involvement with Nate Paul: Blake Brickman, David Maxwell, Ryan Vassar, Mark Penley -- were among Paxton's top staffers who went to the FBI with allegations about Paxton and Paul, an Austin real estate developer at the center of bribery accusations against Paxton.

Dorfman, who joined Paxton's top staff after the whistleblowers were fired, took the stand Thursday and was questioned about how the settlement with the whistleblowers was reached.

Dorfman said the attorney general's office hashed out the settlement with the whistleblowers' attorneys over the course of two mediation sessions in February 2021.

Dorfman said the attorney general's office, at Paxton's authority, decided it would "certainly" be best settle the case, given the costs involved with such litigation. The two sides settled on $3.3 million, which was "more than we would have like to settle for," Dorfman said, but he acknowledged that's often how settlements go.

When asked if Paxton was ever liable in the whistleblower lawsuit, Dorfman explained that the agency, not Paxton, was the defendant. And when asked if the he still believes the state should pay out the settlement, Dorfman said it should.

The settlement has yet to be paid. A state payment would have to be approved by the state legislature. Paxton has asked legislators to pay the lawsuit, a move they've yet to approve.

AG's HR director says whistleblowers were fired for good reason

Henry De La Garza, the assistant attorney general over the office's human resources division, testified that the whistleblowers who were fired in 2020 were fired for good reason.

The fired whistleblowers were David Maxwell, Mark Penley, Ryan Vassar and Blake Brickman, all of whom have testified against Paxton in his impeachment trial.

De La Garza said the four were exempt from being designated as whistleblowers because they were "high-level policymakers" as part of Paxton's top staff. All four were fired after raising concerns over Paxton's alleged dealings with and alleged favors for Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of the case against Paxton.