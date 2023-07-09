LIVE UPDATES: Ex-staffer for Paxton says AG office was 'hijacked' to help Nate Paul

Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial resumes in Austin on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Allegations of a coup. An affair. And one verbal jab after another.

And that was just Day 2.

Testimony in suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial ramped up Wednesday, with two of his former top staffers testifying against him and about his dealings with Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of bribery accusations against Paxton.

On the counter, Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee went on the attack in cross-examination, accusing one of the staffers of organizing a coup against him.

The two sides - except, apparently, Paxton, who was absent for testimony again Wednesday and Thursday - returned to the trial at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Ex-Paxton staffer: AG's office was hijacked to serve Nate Paul

Ryan Bangert, the former deputy first assistant attorney general under Paxton, testified Thursday that the authority of the attorney general's office was "hijacked" in 2020 to serve the interests of Nate Paul.

"I was deeply concerned that the name and authority and power [of the attorney general's office] had been, in my view, hijacked to serve the interests of an individual against the broader interests of the public," Bangert said. "It was unconscionable in my view. you were using criminal process had been harnessed to pursue the business enemies of an individual, Nate Paul, who also was under investigation by law enforcement."

Bangert was referring to the special counsel that was hired to investigate the Mitte Foundation, which Paul was having a dispute with.

Bangert said when he saw that subpoenas had been issued in the special counsel's investigation that were "outside the normal process of our office" he realized "there was nothing more I could do."

Bangert said he resigned in November 2020. By that time, he said, his duties in the attorney general's office had been taken away from him.

Early tension on Day 3

Rusty Hardin, the attorney for the House impeachment managers prosecuting Paxton, opened Day 3 with more questioning of Ryan Bangert, the former deputy first assistant attorney general under Paxton.

Bangert on Wednesday testified that Paxton had pushed for the release of a sealed affidavit related to Nate Paul. His testimony Thursday continued along the narrative that the attorney general's office was increasingly being used to address and respond to legal matters concerning Paul.

And like we saw Wednesday, there was some rising tension between the two high-powered legal teams. As Hardin questioned Bangert, Anthony Osso, an attorney on Paxton's legal team, repeatedly objected to hearsay statements, meaning statements that Bangert said that Paxton's team believed should not be included in testimony.

Hardin grew increasingly agitated, at one point staring at Osso in a moment of apparent frustration.

Day 2 Highlights

Ex-deputy says Paxton pushed for sealed documents to be released

Ryan Bangert, the former deputy first assistant attorney general under Paxton, took the stand Wednesday afternoon and testified that Paxton "was certainly applying pressure to look for any way possible to disclose" a sealed federal affidavit in a case involving Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of bribery accusations against Paxton.

Bangert testified that Paxton in late 2019 or early 2020 had asked him to review an open records request regarding the document. Bangert told Paxton that the document could not be released because it could compromise the investigation.

Paxton pushed back, Bangert said, telling him that he didn't think it was fair that a defendant wouldn't have access to a probable cause affidavit against them.

"The attorney general shared with me his view that he had been wronged by law enforcement and was uninterested in having other Texans wronged by law enforcement," Bangert said. "He clearly very skeptical by law enforcement."

Buzbee accuses ex-Paxton top staffer of organizing coup

Ken Paxton lawyer Tony Buzbee was in attack mode while questioning witness Jeff Mateer, Paxton's former top staffer, and no moment highlighted that more than his questioning shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Buzbee was pressing Mateer on whether he was involved in removing Paxton's name from the Office of Attorney General's official letterhead around the time Mateer began having concerns about Paxton's involvement with Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of bribery accusations against Paxton.

Mateer said he didn't remove Paxton's name, though he may have signed a letter that didn't have Paxton's name on the letterhead.

"You were involved in staging a coup, weren't you?" Buzbee told Mateer.

"Absolutely not," Mateer responded.

"That's what you were up to," Buzbee said. "That's why you went to the governor's office. You were staging a coup, weren't you?"

"Absolutely not," Mateer said.

Buzbee comes out on the attack

Ken Paxton's attorney, Tony Buzbee, got his first chance at cross-examination shortly before noon Wednesday. And he immediately went on the attack, questioning Jeff Mateer, Paxton's former top assistant, about his motives and reasoning for raising concerns about Paxton's involvement with Nate Paul.

Mateer had testified most of Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday morning about how and why he had concerns in 2020 over Paxton's alleged involvement with Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of the bribery accusations against Paxton.

Mateer testified that he ultimately decided to go to the FBI, despite his efforts to protect Paxton as his role of first assistant attorney general.

Buzbee immediately went at that angle in his initial questioning of Mateer.

"In order to protect Ken Paxton, you called the FBI? That's how you protected your friend?" Buzbee said. "Instead of asking him some questions, you instead went to the FBI?"

Ex-staffer details Paxton's alleged affair confession

Jeff Mateer, the former first assistant attorney general under Paxton who resumed his testimony Wednesday, detailed a meeting Paxton and his wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, allegedly had with top staffers about Ken Paxton's affair.

Mateer said Paxton revealed that he had been involved in an extramarital affair. He asked his staffers, both from the Office of Attorney General and his campaign, for forgiveness.

Mateer said Paxton "repented" and that his staff "moved on with the expectation that he had made a mistake and we were moving on from it."

Mateer said he later learned that the woman Paxton was having an affair with had been hired by Nate Paul. Why was this important to Mateer?