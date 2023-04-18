Remembering the Branch Davidian Siege, press conference features survivor

The Taylor Museum of Waco History in Waco will host a press conference on the topic of what we have learned from the 1993 event and how it could have been prevented.

WACO, Texas — Branch Davidian survivor David Thibodeau will be holding a news conference on Wednesday, April 19, at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History, to talk about the deadly 1993 siege.

There at 10 a.m., Thibodeau and four speakers will discuss the 1993 events that happened in Mount Carmel, which resulted in the deaths of four Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and nearly 80 Branch Davidians, including at least 20 children.

They will also talk about the interactions of the agents, media and Branch Davidians during the conflict and how it could have been peacefully resolved.

