Driver's license appointments canceled for third straight day after system outage, DPS says

All appointments for Thursday, Sept. 7 have now been canceled statewide, DPS officials said.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety is experiencing an outage to its driver license system after trying to update it over Labor Day weekend, impacting all driver license services across the state for a third straight day.

These services include renewing/replacing a driver license or ID card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility. This is also impacting online services.

All appointments for Thursday, Sept. 7 have been canceled for the entire day at driver license offices statewide, officials said. All appointments scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday were also canceled and officials said all impacted customers were contacted.

UPDATE: DPS is cancelling driver license appointments for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, ALL DAY, due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver license system. pic.twitter.com/mfUp6oQbqF — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 7, 2023

The issue has left a lot of Texas drivers unhappy, especially drivers who made appointments months ago like Larry Hollie.

"Well, I'm nervous now because [my license] expires Friday, and my appointment has been [scheduled] for over a month," said Hollie.

Abul Hasan visited the Plano location on Tuesday. He said, "All day long they are having this problem. [Online also] was a very slow system and giving me an error."

The news also came on the most exciting day ever for 16-year-old Christopher Williams, who walked into the DPS office in Grand Prairie on Wednesday. He was ready for his first driver's license.

"I've been practicing for months, so I spend most of my time out on the road and then in parking lots," said Williams.

Labanya Buligonda visited the Grand Prairie office, too. She knew there had been some issues but never expected them to last this long.

A DPS worker at the Grand Prairie location shared that anyone with a September appointment could visit any of the offices to complete their transactions once the systems are back online.

Texas is second in the U.S. to California for licensed drivers on the road. From September 2021 to August 2022, DPS issued more than 10,000 licenses in Collin County, over 15,000 in Dallas County and over 17,000 in Tarrant County in that 12-month period.

Miguel Vacquez is a 16-year-old who has recently learned to drive. "My mom, she teaches me, and these past six months, she's been teaching me day and night."

He was excited to get his license because he to be a huge help to his family. But for now, new drivers are being turned away, despite long hours behind the wheel with their driving teachers.