Stolen vehicle leads San Angelo Police to multiple-warrant arrest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police began the week bylocating a suspect wanted for multiple warrants.

At approximately 6 a.m. Monday, San Angelo Police were dispatched to Jack's Convenience Story on N. Koenigheim in reference to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

While officers were responding to the scene an officer located a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle driving on Pulliam. The driver of the stolen vehicle abandoned the vehicle at 1728 Pulliam Street (Dun Bar East Motel and Restaurant) and fled on foot into the complex.

The suspect was later located in the area of Dun Bar East with the victims cell phone located on his person. Through responding officer’s initial investigation it was learned that this suspect may have also been involved in other burglaries throughout the weekend.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 35-year-old Dustin Duffy. He was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, public intoxication, evading arrest detention, and multiple warrants.