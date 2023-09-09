x
Texas A&M game against Miami delayed by weather

The game was scheduled to be played at 2:30, but didn't get underway until around 3 p.m.
Credit: AP
Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss (8) and teammate Earnest Crownover (24) react after Moss scored a touchdown against New Mexico

After a weather delay that lasted around 30 minute, Texas A&M vs. Miami is now underway.

The game was supposed to kick off at 2:30 p.m., but according to Texas A&M, inclement weather delayed the start.  They posted to social media that a new kickoff time was going to be 2:58 p.m. Houston time.

There were storms Saturday around Hard Rock Stadium, where the No. 23 Aggies are taking on Miami.

This is a rematch of last season, when Texas A&M knocked off Miami.  The Aggies opened up this season with a 52-10 rout of New Mexico last Saturday in College Station.

