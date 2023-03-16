Texas DPS releases official report on Ozona crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released its official report on the crash that claimed the lives of four people Monday.

OZONA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released its official report on the crash that claimed the lives of four people Monday.

Preliminary information indicates on Monday, March 13, a Texas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a 2021 Dodge pickup driven by Rassian Comer, 22, of Louisiana, for a speeding violation.

Comer refused to stop and a pursuit ensued eastbound on IH-10. The trooper lost visual and terminated the pursuit, and a short time later, Crockett County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle, and Comer continued to flee. Comer then disregarded a red light at State Highway 163 and IH-10 service road intersection and crashed into another pickup truck.

Comer had 11 undocumented non-citizens in his vehicle. The incident resulted in a total of four fatalities; two undocumented non-citizens from the vehicle Comer was driving and two residents of Ozona, Maria Tambunga, 71, and a seven-year-old female, confirmed to be her granddaughter.

Comer remains in serious condition at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Charges are pending.