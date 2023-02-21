Three Abilene-area men charged with crimes against children

The month-long operation netted several arrests and charges against men from across the state including three Abilene men.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department Special Investigations Bureau Cyber Crimes aided in the arrest of three area men for various charges of crimes against children.

APD worked with the FBI Dallas Division’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The month-long operation netted several arrests and charges against men from across the state including three Abilene men.

Charles Albert Stanfiel III, 72, was charged with third degree felony possession of child pornography. Edward Rodriquez, 53, was charged with third degree felony online solicitation of a minor. Marcus Lugo, 25,was charged with third degree felony possession of child pornography.

Stanfiel fled before an arrest was made and remains at large.