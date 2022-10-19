Three year old child struck, killed by vehicle in Merkel

The child was taken to the hospital Oct. 19 and later died from injuries.

MERKEL, Texas — A three year old child was struck by a vehicle on private property Oct. 19 in Merkel, Texas where he later died from injuries.

Merkel Police Officers and Emergency Medical Services arrived to the 800 block of Rose Street at approximately 1 p.m. when they found an adult trying to give CPR to the male child.

According to an ongoing investigation by the Merkel PD and Taylor County Sheriff's Office Criminal Detectives, the child showed signs of bodily trauma after being struck by a vehicle driven by a juvenile.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where he was soon pronounced dead and no charges or suspects have been determined at this time.