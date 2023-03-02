Tim Tebow headed to San Angelo for fundraiser and golf tournament

NFL fans will see a familiar face on the links in San Angelo next month.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — NFL fans will see a familiar face on the links in San Angelo next month.

Angelo State University's regional office of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health (LWBIWH) will welcome former college football and NFL star Tim Tebow as the special guest for its annual "Presents" fundraising luncheon and inaugural celebrity golf tournament April 3-4 in San Angelo.

On Monday, April 3, Tebow will tee off with other competitors at the Presents Golf Tournament at San Angelo Country Club, featuring a four-person scramble format. Activities will begin with a lunch with Tebow at 11:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start for the golf tournament at 1 p.m. and wrapping up with a dinner at 5:30 p.m. in the SACC River Room.

Then on Tuesday, April 4, Tebow will be the keynote speaker at the Presents Luncheon that will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Dr.

Entry fees for the Presents Golf Tournament and related activities are $300 per person and $1,100 for a four-person team.

Tickets for the Presents Luncheon are $150 per person and only a limited number are available. Table sponsorships are also available. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at angelo.edu/tebow-luncheon or by calling the LWBIWH at 325-942-2754. Tickets for the luncheon must be purchased in advance, and the deadline is March 15.

A Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion at the University of Florida, Tebow played three seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. He has also been a college football analyst for ESPN since 2013, and he is a five-time New York Times best-selling author. However, he is most passionate about his work with the Tim Tebow Foundation, whose mission is to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter future in their darkest hour of need. The foundation currently provides services through four primary ministries and 16 initiatives in over 70 countries. He is married to Demi-Leigh Tebow, a speaker, influencer, entrepreneur and Miss Universe 2017.