Tim Tebow speaks at Laura W. Bush Institute's annual luncheon

Tebow took part in the organization's golf tournament fundraiser on Monday.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former NFL and MiLB athlete Tim Tebow spent the last two days in San Angelo in support of the Laura W. Bush Institute.

Tebow took part in a charity golf scramble Monday at San Angelo County Club and was keynote speaker at the organization’s annual luncheon. Past keynote speakers for institute’s luncheons around the state have included Elisabeth Hasselbeck, former co-host of The View; former Good Morning America co-host Joan Lunden; and Laura Bush herself.

The Heisman Trophy winner delivered his speech to a large audience at McNease Convention Center Tuesday, highlighting the importance of the Laura W. Bush Institute’s work in San Angelo and throughout Texas.

Tebow also spoke about his own charity, the Tim Tebow Foundation, which aims to fight human trafficking, and told stories about his NFL and college football days.