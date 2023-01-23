Tom Green County pursuit leads to drug arrests

The pursuit traveled through the north side of San Angelo and back into the county.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Road and Farm to Market 2105.

According to a TGCSO press release, the vehicle evaded and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit traveled through the north side of San Angelo and back into the county.

As the vehicle was heading back into the city, deputies successfully deployed a tire deflation device, slowly deflating the driver's side tires on the vehicle.

The pursuit continued at slow speeds until the vehicle stopped near Avenue Q and Ben Ficklin Road. Both occupants, a male driver and a female passenger, were taken into custody without issue.

Inside of the vehicle were multiple open alcoholic beverages containers, marijuana, and over 200 grams (approximately 7.5 ounces) of methamphetamine.

The female passenger, Kristina Alfara, 30, was booked on two warrants.

The male driver, Robert Mejia, 32, was booked in on the following charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G<400G, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, and possession of marijuana <2OZ.

Assistance during this incident was provided by the San Angelo Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.