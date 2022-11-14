Town hall meeting asks for public input regarding police chief position in San Angelo

The Charter Review Committee will hold a town hall meeting to discuss, clarify and inform the public on research findings.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo City Council's Charter Review Committee is looking at potential options for the May 2023 ballot regarding the police chief position through a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

The City is considering three options:

1. Make no changes and leave it as an elected position.

2. Let it remain an elected position but add minimum qualifications, as currently, the only requirements are to be 18 years of age and have resided in San Angelo for at least two years.

3. Change the position from elected to appointed (by the city manager) but define a process for the city manager to follow in making his selection for appointment.

Those not able to attend the town hall can still voice their opinion at the City's website and Facebook page.

"Basically what will end up happening is the committee will make a recommendation to the city council in January, and then ultimately the city council will decide what option, if any, will then be put on the ballot for the voters to decide," COSA Communications Manager Brian Groves said. "So at the end of the day, if it gets placed on the ballot, the voters are the ones who would get to decide what to go with."

San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter announced on Facebook earlier this year that he plans to leave the position when his term is up in May of 2024, referring to himself as a "term limit guy" and expressing a desire to enjoy retirement.