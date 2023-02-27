Two children ejected from vehicle in Houston Harte rollover

All four occupants of the vehicle were transported to Shannon Medical Center for medical treatment.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Houston Harte eastbound in reference to a single-vehicle rollover accident.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that an extended cab Ford Ranger pick-up had rolled over into the median and struck the guard wire.

Officers learned that the occupants of the vehicle were an adult male driver, an adult female passenger in the front seat and two children, likely between six and 10 years of age in the backseat.

According to and SAPD press release, both children were ejected from the vehicle and the adult female passenger was also partially ejected.

The adult male passenger was able to speak with officers and he advised that he lost control after a tire had blown out on his vehicle.

All of the occupants were listed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple civilian bystanders assisted with providing first aid to the injured children as well as the female passenger prior to SAFD medics arriving on scene.

It was learned that there was no child safety seat in use for the younger child and police say it is unknown if either of the children or the adult female were properly restrained with safety belts.