Two suspects arrested in relation to November shooting in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At approximately 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to a residence located in the 300 block of East 13th Street for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that a 30-year-old male was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face and shoulder area.

The preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the shooting the residents of the household were in an altercation.

According to an SAPD press release, officers secured the residence and both SAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Division arrived on scene to assist.

Tramarcia George, 24, and Kyeshia Hornsby, 28, were identified as suspects during the course of the investigation.

The suspects were located in Shreveport, La., and were transported and later booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.