VERIFY - A viral tweet about Maine's original flag needs context

The tweet had almost 12,000 views on Friday afternoon, claiming that the version of the flag Maine is considering re-adopting is not the original flag.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine lawmakers are considering adopting an old version of Maine's state flag to replace the current blue one with the state seal.

The Legislature just reported LD 89, "An Act to Restore the Former State of Maine Flag," out of committee. The bill has several more votes before getting to the governor's desk.

It claims the original flag had more detail in the painting of the tree.

THE QUESTION:

Is this the original Maine flag?

THE SOURCES:

Maine Secretary of State's Office

Maine Historical Society

Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien

THE ANSWER:

WHAT WE FOUND:

In 1901, the Legislature passed this act to establish a State Flag. It simply says the flag must have a pine tree, with a blue star in the corner, on a white background. McBrien says there was no requirement that every single flag must look exactly the same.

"The modern version is a modern rendition of the 1901 flag. The reality is that flags were all hand-done. They were hand-painted or hand-sewn. So there was no original single design. There were always lots of interpretations of the design," McBrien said. "It depends on who made it, how they cut the tree, or how they hand-painted the tree. It was up to the artist."

She said the flag flying at the State House could have been more or less detailed depending on where it was purchased.

This version the state is considering is a more modernized look, she said.