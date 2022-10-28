Verify: Are ballots changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?

No, the claim is false.

SAN ANTONIO — A lot of eyes are on the midterm elections as well as early voting, with many looking for problems to make sure their vote is tabulated correctly.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that ballots are changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?

THE SOURCES

Jacque Callenan, Bexar County Elections Administrator

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

As soon as early voting began people began reporting problems statewide and the conspiracy theories started to fly.

Tonight's claim stems from Twitter user Carrie, whose user name is "iamofdaniel." She posted...TEXANS BEWARE! Check your ballot when it prints out! Three women in a group I'm a part of reported that their ballots changed from Beto to Abbott! Make sure to verify your selections are correct before you scan your ballot into the machine.

Jacque Callanen, the Bexar County Elections Administrator told us the system used here in Bexar County is one of the best ones Elections Headquarters could use when it comes to technology. She said, "The voter will go through it. Mark their choices. Then there's a review section where they get to review their sections to make sure that their vote is as they cast it. Then they print out their card and they have another chance to make sure that it is correct."

So are the ballots changing to the opposite candidate on purpose? Here's what Callanen had to say. She said, "I mean, again, we're hearing from both sides. And so we understand that. But again, our system is set up in such a way that they have two chances to review it. And if it's not what they wanted, they go back to the qualifying table and the officials will spoil that ballot and they can do it again."