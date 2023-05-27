x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Verify

VERIFY | Yes, there is a proper way to retire a US flag that is no longer in good enough condition to fly

Old Glory will wear down after too much time flying outside. When a flag is no longer fit to be used, there is a proper way to retire it respectfully.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — This Memorial Day weekend, you will probably see lots of American flags majestically streaming in the wind. But once a flag is too discolored or tattered to be flown, it is supposed to be taken down, replaced with a flag in better condition, and retired.

THE QUESTION

Is there a proper way to retire an unserviceable U.S. flag?

THE SOURCES

U.S. flag code

U.S. Department of Defense

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)

Ann Byars, Program Manager for Youth Education and Civics, American Legion.

THE ANSWER

   

This is true.

Yes, there is a proper way to retire a flag.

WHAT WE FOUND

When a flag is no longer serviceable, experts say there are proper ways to retire it with the respect it deserves.

U.S. Flag Code states that the flag should, “be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” 

The idea of burning a flag leads some to think of protest. Ann Byars said that is where organizations like the American Legion or VFW come in.

“On Flag Day, June 14, a lot of our 12,000 posts will have a flag retirement ceremony,” she explained.

Byars said the ceremonies are often community events involving service members who help send the flags off with dignity and respect. The VFW says a key part of the process is properly folding the flag before they are destroyed.

“The flags are all folded and then they are presented one by one," she said. "And they are saluted and then they are retired.”

Credit: Justin Casterline - American Legion
A bugler plays Taps during a ceremony for the dignified disposal of unserviceable flags in Greenfield, Ind.

Most flags are made of synthetic materials, so burning them can pose health and environmental problems. Public ceremonies often take place in open, outdoor settings that minimize the risk to attendees. But Byars said flags can also be buried or recycled, if burning is not a suitable option. She mentioned as an alternative that some funeral homes will cremate retired flags with the remains of veterans as a sign of respect.

If you have an unserviceable flag, Byars recommends contacting professionals and allowing them to retire it properly. She suggested reaching out to your local public works department, American Legion post, VFW post, or funeral home to see what kind of flags they accept.

Fairfax Co. flag donation information

Montgomery Co. flag donation information

Find your nearest American Legion post

Find your nearest VFW post

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out