VERIFY | Yes, there is a proper way to retire a US flag that is no longer in good enough condition to fly

Old Glory will wear down after too much time flying outside. When a flag is no longer fit to be used, there is a proper way to retire it respectfully.

WASHINGTON — This Memorial Day weekend, you will probably see lots of American flags majestically streaming in the wind. But once a flag is too discolored or tattered to be flown, it is supposed to be taken down, replaced with a flag in better condition, and retired.

THE QUESTION

Is there a proper way to retire an unserviceable U.S. flag?

THE SOURCES

Ann Byars, Program Manager for Youth Education and Civics, American Legion.

THE ANSWER

Yes, there is a proper way to retire a flag.

WHAT WE FOUND

When a flag is no longer serviceable, experts say there are proper ways to retire it with the respect it deserves.

U.S. Flag Code states that the flag should, “be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

The idea of burning a flag leads some to think of protest. Ann Byars said that is where organizations like the American Legion or VFW come in.

“On Flag Day, June 14, a lot of our 12,000 posts will have a flag retirement ceremony,” she explained.

Byars said the ceremonies are often community events involving service members who help send the flags off with dignity and respect. The VFW says a key part of the process is properly folding the flag before they are destroyed.

“The flags are all folded and then they are presented one by one," she said. "And they are saluted and then they are retired.”

Most flags are made of synthetic materials, so burning them can pose health and environmental problems. Public ceremonies often take place in open, outdoor settings that minimize the risk to attendees. But Byars said flags can also be buried or recycled, if burning is not a suitable option. She mentioned as an alternative that some funeral homes will cremate retired flags with the remains of veterans as a sign of respect.