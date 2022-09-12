Verify: Yes, you can get a fever with a cedar fever allergy

The good news is that it is typically a low grade fever and typically only happens if you have very bad cedar fever allergies

SAN ANTONIO — Mountain Cedar season is almost upon us. Many in South Texas suffer from the pestering pollen, which is the subject of this Verify.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that you can actually get a fever with a cedar fever allergy?

THE SOURCE

Dr. Amanda Trott-Gregorio, Allergist and Immunologist with Juniper Allergy

THE ANSWER

True

WHAT WE FOUND

Dr. Trott-Gregorio told us, "I would say not everyone gets fever due to their cedar allergies, but some people are so extremely allergic to it. And when the counts are really high, they have so much inflammation going on in their body that they can develop a fever."

She says it is typically a low-grade fever. And also with so many respiratory illnesses floating around this season, seeing an allergist to make sure it is an allergy or not should be top of mind. Dr. Trott-Gregorio added, "It's important to understand your body and to know if you have a disease process going on that is chronic and recurrent. And cedar allergy is one of those things that you shouldn't rely on yourself to try to figure out if you have an infection or an allergy problem."