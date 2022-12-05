Water utility customer service inspections coming soon to San Angelo

The purpose of the CSIs is to reduce the potential for contaminants to backflow into the public water system.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo Water Utilities Department will begin canvassing the downtown area at the beginning of 2023 to complete Customer Service Inspections (CSIs).

These CSIs are a result of a cross-connection control program required and developed in conjunction with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The purpose of the CSIs is to protect the citizens of San Angelo by reducing the potential for contaminants to backflow into the public water system and into customers’ plumbing systems. Crews have already completed CSIs at a number of locations throughout San Angelo.

More information regarding the cross-connection control program can be found on the City’s website.

According to a COSA press release, while conducting the CSIs, crews will be looking for evidence of and requiring remediation of cross-connection hazards. During CSIs, the inspector will be looking at any point of use of water within your facility. Examples of cross-connection points are the following:

A water well utilized on the property and potential cross contamination source(s) that may occur.

Observed or potential cross connection(s) at one or more potential contamination sources.

One or more backflow prevention device(s) that is in need of repair or replacement.

One or more backflow prevention device(s) that has not been inspected according to the required schedule.

Hose bibs on the premises that currently do not contain suitable backflow prevention devices.

One or more locations that are in need of a physical air gap to reduce the potential for backflow.

Lead piping or solder in the plumbing.

Below are examples of locations that will need to be inspected, but it is not an all-inclusive list. All water uses, water sources and potential contamination sources will need to be inspected.