West Texas mourns loss of Brady firefighter

Services are pending Bill Fore, who died Thursday at the age of 39.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Communities across West Texas are mourning the loss of Bill Fore, an esteemed firefighter and beloved EMT of Brady.

According to a Brady Fire Department Facebook post, Fore died Thursday afternoon at Shannon Medical Center.

Brady Fire/EMS continues to be overwhelmed with the pouring of support from the community and is incredibly grateful for all the donations that have been made to the department.

To help streamline and organize donations, deliveries and meeting the needs of the crews working at this time, the City of Brady is requesting that citizens contact the Salvation Army Brady, who will be maintaining a calendar for the provision of meals.

A tribute was arranged Friday morning in San Angelo by friends and area first responders before Fore's body was transported to San Antonio, where "he will continue to save lives through the gift of organ donation," the Facebook post read.

Read the full post below:

"Our dear friend, colleague and Firefighter/EMT Bill Fore passed away at 1:15 this afternoon at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo surrounded by loved ones. Bill will be transported to San Antonio, where he will continue to save lives through the gift of organ donation.

After giving the gift of life, Bill will be escorted home to Brady. Services are pending.

The Brady Fire Department and City of Brady would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Mason EMS, San Angelo Fire Department, Fredericksburg Fire Department, Abilene Fire Department, Salvation Army, and local residents and businesses that have stepped up to support them all during this difficult time.

Please wrap Bill’s family in love and prayers."