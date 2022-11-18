Wintry mix expected across West Texas Saturday

Tracking the potential for icy and glazed conditions on roadways.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Below normal temperatures are expected to continue across the area with temperatures expected to fall rapidly into the overnight hours. The combination of cold air and increasing moisture from the South will help increase chances for a wintry mix across the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the following counties into tomorrow. Although most of our viewing area is not under the advisory, the threat for icy conditions still continues throughout much of West Texas.

Initially, the system will be the result of a passing cold front that is expected to clear the area Friday evening. The cold air behind the front will be the main contributor to the chance for mixing. The combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible with the return of moisture from remnants of the cold front to the South.

By early Saturday, most of the viewing area will see a combination of cold rain or freezing drizzle due to the cold air mass building into the area. Mixing will begin out West near Midland and Big Lake in the early hours of Saturday morning. Wintry mix will start to impact our area early tomorrow morning and linger into the afternoon hours. Most of the area will see rain before transitioning to freezing drizzle or freezing rain during the late morning. Conditions could change depending on how cold the air becomes and the increase of moisture into the region.

A few snow furies are possible with this setup due to the inflow of moisture from the South. However, impacted areas included roadways and bridges. Roads are expected to be slick due to the rain transitioning to freezing rain in the early morning hours. This could impact daily commute.

It is best to limit your travel during winter weather unless necessary. If you must go out, give you and the car in front of you enough space. It is also important to wear your seatbelt and reduce your speed if you must travel.