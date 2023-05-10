What you need to know to prepare for the 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse

The annular solar eclipse is expected to be visible in North America on Oct. 14 for the first time since 2012.

TEXAS, USA — A spectacular event could leave you feeling out of this world on Saturday, Oct. 14!

An annular solar eclipse is expected to be visible in North America for the first time since 2012.

Areas such as Odessa, San Antonio and Corpus Christi will have 100% visibility of the phenomenon. Central Texans will see the "Ring of Fire" at about 84% visibility.

The full path of the annular eclipse can be found here. As long as you are inside the shaded area, you will experience the full effect.

Many Central Texans are already prepping for the event. 6 News spoke with Dr. Barbara Castanheira Endl, an astrophysicist at Baylor University, who explains how this eclipse happens and how you can see it safely.

Endl says it is all possible because we are just outside the path of totality.

The annular eclipse is called a "ring of fire" eclipse because it occurs when the moon is at or near its furthest point from Earth and does not completely cover the sun, making it appear as if there is a "ring of fire" around the moon.

NASA says the eclipse will last for more than three hours as it moves through its four phases. The "Ring of Fire" is only expected to be visible for about 6 minutes during the second phase, which they believe will start at 11:53 a.m. CT.

And remember, you can't just stare at the "Ring of Fire" safely, you must wear solar eclipse glasses.

"It's going to be bright, and it can cause permanent damage to the eyes," Endl said. "There is no amount of sunglasses or no other filter except the ones from the solar eclipse glasses that can protect you."

Not all solar eclipse glasses are safe, so it's important to do your research when on the hunt for a pair.

"They have to have some sort of specs," Endl added. "We have to double-check if they are the right ones. In 2017, there were a lot of solar glasses that were not safe, so be careful with the ISO numbers."

Parents should be extra cautious with their children when looking at the eclipse too.

"I know it's a silly thing but lots of kids might be looking at the sun and taking the glasses off," Endl explained. "That is very, very dangerous, so be careful. We want everybody to be able to observe the 'Ring of Fire' and the total solar eclipse coming up."

It's a sight you won't want to miss, where multiple generations can learn about the beauty of the universe.

"We can talk about biology and teach the kids what happens when you have less sunlight," Dr. Endl said. "We can really get the kids excited about science. The universe is fascinating. It's just beautiful."

Make sure to also look at the weather the night before the eclipse. If there is cloud coverage, you won't be able to see it.

Eclipse glasses can be purchased from a lot of different places. If you want to make sure your glasses are safe, you can visit the American Astronomical Society here.

If you're in Killeen, feel free to visit the Mayborn Planetarium and Space Theater to enjoy a 20-minute presentation followed by the show 'Totality Over Texas' from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 14.