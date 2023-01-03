Youth coordinator at San Angelo church arrested for possession of child pornography

"On December 29th, 2022, leadership of House of Faith was shocked and outraged to learn of the allegations and subsequent arrest of former employee, James Reid Needham, for possession of child pornography. When this news came to light, House of Faith took immediate action to remove him from his position.



The charges listed are not in any way related to House of Faith or House of Faith participants, and no allegation has been made involving House of Faith. We have no knowledge of any inappropriate conduct having occurred with House of Faith participants. We encourage anyone with concerns to report threats of any kind to the Tom Green County Sherriff’s office, 325-655-8111.



House of Faith cannot disclose details regarding a former employee. We rely on law enforcement to take appropriate legal action and to keep the public updated appropriately.

Our ministry takes seriously its obligations to our families and follows established procedures for hiring employees and selecting volunteer personnel.



Our highest priority is the safety and care for our children, youth and families. We will continue to pursue safety in every part of our ministry and review procedures to determine if anything should be added to them."