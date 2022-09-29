WFAA reporter and former Florida resident Sydney Persing shares open letter after devastation of Hurricane Ian

Southwest Florida is known for its beauty. But nothing makes Southwest Florida more beautiful, I believe, than its people.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida is known for its beauty.

It’s beautiful beaches, sunsets and seashells.

But nothing makes Southwest Florida more beautiful, I believe, than its people.

I moved to Fort Myers in June 2019 for my first TV news gig.

I was nervous. I’m sure the viewers there could tell.

But still, they were kind.

Trusted me to capture the most vulnerable moments of their lives.

For that, I am forever grateful.

There are a lot of eyes on Southwest Florida now. Not for its beauty, but for its brokenness.

Lives will change.

Recovery will take years.

A lot, no doubt, is broken.

In the next few days, you’ll hear about several different SWFL cities and the destruction there.

I’d like to tell you, though, if you’ll allow me, about a few of the people who make those places, indeed, so beautiful.

When I think of Marco Island, I think of Terry Kehoe.

The Vietnam vet who mourned the loss of his scout dog 49 years after the war, crying in the grass in front of the traveling memorial wall when it came to the island.

When I think of Englewood, I think of Sandy Bilsky.

The 79-year-old grandpa in kidney failure who fought like hell to find a selfless neighbor to donate a kidney to keep him alive.

And I think of Lori Klein.

The generous 51-year-old stranger who lived down the road and offered her kidney without hesitation.

When I think of Cape Coral, I think of Teresa King.

The dedicated COVID ICU nurse who held her patient’s hand and sang his favorite Jimmy Buffett song as he died without any family by his side.

When I think of Bonita Springs, I think of Mendy Greenberg.

The orthodox rabbi who found it in his heart to forgive the teenagers who vandalized his home with antisemitic graffiti.

When I think of Naples, I think of Rosette Gerbosi.

The 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, who, despite being dealt one of the worst hands ever, never pitied herself. Instead, she celebrated the chance to live another day.

And when I think about Fort Myers, I think of Mike Machi.

My former boss who showed me grace every day I cried in our news station’s radio booth after my dad died.

There are several people better qualified to tell you about Hurricane Ian.

There are several people better qualified to tell you about the struggles ahead.

But take my word for it: the people of Southwest Florida are gorgeous.