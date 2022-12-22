Abilene Christian announces 2023 inter-conference athletic schedule

This is the third consecutive season where the Western Athletic Conference and the ASUN Conference have partnered in college football.

The 2023 football season for the Abilene Christian Wildcats officially became a little more interesting after the announcement of the interconference schedule.

A six-game slate of games between the partnership of the Western Athletic Conference and the ASUN Conference sees the Wildcats start conference play in the 2023 season on the road against Central Arkansas.

After seeing the Bears, they will not play another conference team until three weeks later in mid October when they take on North Alabama at home.

This is the third consecutive season where these two conferences have partnered for FCS conference games, which is a major step forward for not only all of the programs involved, but also for the league itself.

"Announcing our 2023 schedule is a major step in the evolution of this partnership," WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton said. "Operating in this single sport model creates the legitimacy and strength shared by similarly structured conferences."

The Wildcats conclude conference play with five straight games towards the end of their season, starting Oct. 14 against Central Arkansas. They conclude conference play with a game at home against Tarleton State Nov. 11.