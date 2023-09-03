Adult softball league serves as therapy for San Angelo residents

More than 44 teams gather every week at Texas Bank Sports Complex to play slow pitch softball.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Finding ways to stay active can come with its challenges but for some San Angelo residents, all their fun lies on the diamond.

Each week, more than 44 teams gather at Texas Bank Sports Complex to play slow pitch softball and its popularity has grown over the past few years.

“I heard about it in 2017 when my brother-in-law played," San Angelo resident Chris Love said.

"They decided to play slow pitch and so I started watching them. Then I got really into the game because I'm a baseball guy myself."

The game has brought many members of the community together. Each week when they suit up to play, they know their evening will be filled with fun, laughter and friendly competition.

For some, coming to play is like having a second home.

"To me, softball is kind of like a therapy. I kind of use it for like my life and my mental, like, getaway, you know,” San Angelo resident Sarah Carrillo said.

“So I kind of use any type of patience that I have, any type of, you know, lessons that I'm learning, you know, as far as myself as a person, what I want to be better at and stuff, I kind of use it out here," she said.

The friendships that comes out of playing slow pitch softball is what keeps people going back. The games take place from 7-9 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday.